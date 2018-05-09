Trials of ex-deputy, husband in John Hernandez case pushed back because of Harvey

Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry, walk into the Harris County, Texas, courthouse June 13, 2017. (KPRC)

HOUSTON - The trials of a former Harris County deputy and her husband who are accused of choking a man to death outside of a Denny's restaurant in 2017 will be delayed because of Hurricane Harvey's damage to the courthouse.

The hurricane forced many courtrooms in the criminal courthouse to close. The trials will be held in the civil courthouse, according to court documents.

Chauna Thompson, a former Harris County deputy and her husband, Terry, are charged with murder in the death of John Hernandez.

The trial of Chauna Thompson was originally scheduled to begin in June, but will now begin Oct. 19.

Terry Thompson, who is also charged with murder in the case, was to begin his trial this month, but it has been rescheduled to June 8.

