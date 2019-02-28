Trial date set for ex-deputy charged in deadly shooting

Cameron Brewer looks at the media assembled outside a Houston courtroom on Feb. 28, 2019.

HOUSTON - A former Harris County deputy who was fired last year after he was involved in a deadly shooting is scheduled to stand trial this summer.

On Thursday, a judge set a July 8 trial date for Cameron Brewer. He is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant in the March 22, 2018, shooting death of Danny Thomas in the Greenspoint neighborhood.

Authorities said Brewer was investigating reports of a man acting erratically when he found Thomas at the intersection of Imperial Valley Drive and Greens Road with his pants around his ankles. Thomas was shot and killed by Brewer when he approached the deputy in an aggressive manner.

Prosecutors argued that Brewer exceeded his lawful authority when he shot Thomas, who was unarmed.

VIDEO: Encounter between Brewer and Thomas

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.