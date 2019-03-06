Trial begins for man accused of leading Bellaire officer on deadly chase

HOUSTON - Opening statements were made Tuesday in the trial of a man accused in the death of a Bellaire police officer.

Dante Moore, 30, is accused of leading Officer Marco Zarate on a high-speed chase that resulted in the officer's death in July 2016.

Zarate attempted to pull over Moore and his twin brother after receiving a report of a shoplifting incident at the Target store in Meyerland Plaza, officials said.

Authorities said during the pursuit, Zarate, who was on a police motorcycle, lost control and crashed into a parked landscaping trailer.

"He stated that he was traveling at speeds close to 80 miles an hour through the residential neighborhood," a prosecutor said in 2016.

Zarate later died at a hospital.

Moore turned himself in to police a day after the incident. Prosecutors told a judge Moore admitted to being the driver of the car Zarate was chasing.

Before being charged with murder, Moore had a lengthy criminal record. State records show he was released from prison in February 2016 after being convicted of fleeing from Houston police in 2013.

Police said, in that case, a security guard spotted Moore trying to break into cars and when they tried to arrest him, he took off. Police found his car a shot time later at a nearby apartment complex and arrested Moore after a foot chase.

Harris County court records show prior to that case, Moore was convicted in 2011 for possession of cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana. Moore was also convicted in 2007 of burglarizing a home and car.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.