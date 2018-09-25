Trial begins for man accused in deadly string of crashes in 2015

Blaine Boudreaux is seen in court on Sept. 25, 2018.

HOUSTON - A trial is underway for the man accused of causing a series of deadly car crashes in 2015.

Blaine Boudreaux, 38, is accused of causing four separate accidents April 26 of that year.

One of the crashes killed 6-year-old Joshua Medrano. A 61-year-old homeless man was also killed.

Boudreaux is charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in an accident involving death.

Prosecutors said he was under the influence of Xanax and amphetamines at the time.

The trial is expected to last until at least next week.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.