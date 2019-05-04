Tree topples onto Heights home in overnight storm

HOUSTON - A family in The Heights is dealing with major damage after a tree collapsed directly onto their home.

The residents say it crashed into their living room and that the man, woman and dog were able to get out safely and without injury.

Police and firefighters did respond to the scene overnight and said they were working to rescue the residents and address concerns of power lines falling into the home.

KPRC sent Drone2 in the air for a better view:

