Travis Scott to join Maroon 5 during Super Bowl LIII halftime show

HOUSTON - Houston native Travis Scott will perform alongside Maroon 5 during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII halftime show, according to a press release.

It was announced Sunday that the Grammy-nominated artist will take center stage with Atlanta native Big Boi in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

The gig marks Scott's most high-profile performance to date, capping off an incredible year that saw him get a No. 1 album with Astroworld, multiple radio hits like "Sicko Mode" and a tour that had superstars like Beyonce, JAY-Z, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West in attendance. Of course, Scott's also had a pretty amazing year in his personal life as well -- he welcomed his first child, daughter Stormi, with girlfriend Kylie Jenner in February.

In September, sources told ET that Maroon 5 was chosen as the Super Bowl LIII halftime performer. Sources also previously told ET that Rihanna turned down the huge gig due to the controversy surrounding NFL players who kneel on the field during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

“Rihanna was the front runner for next year’s Super Bowl halftime show," a source told ET in October. "CBS and the NFL reached out to Rihanna first, who, after thinking about the offer, decided to pass due to the NFL and the situation regarding players kneeling."

According to the source, the "Love on the Brain" singer "stands with the players and Colin Kaepernick."

A second source involved in the conversations also told ET that the NFL actually approached both Rihanna and Pink -- who sang the National Anthem ahead of Super Bowl LII back in February -- to perform at halftime early on, but because the negotiations took so long, both women decided to move on.

KPRC 2019/ CBS studios 2019