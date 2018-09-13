Travis Scott says he'll design senior class of 2019 Eisenhower HS shirts

HOUSTON - Some people hope to have an autograph by a famous person, or perhaps an item that celebrity has touched.

For Eisenhower High School, they may get a little bit of both from famous rap artist Travis Scott. A student at Eisenhower sent a tweet to Scott asking if they could use the artwork for his newest album, Astroworld, as a design for their 2019 senior class T-shirt.

Scott replied in a tweet, "Ill just design them for u guys and send a box thru how about that. ?"

Aldine Independent School District spokesman Mike Keeney said they are waiting to see what Scott can come up with.

