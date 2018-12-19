Travis Scott AstroWorld tour: What you need to know about Houston ticket sales

Travis Scott performs at Kailand's Swaggy 16th birthday party at Belasco Theatre on September 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

HOUSTON - Tickets for Travis Scott’s Houston stop on his “AstroWorld: Wish You Were Here” tour go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Toyota Center show will be held on Feb. 13, 2019, at 8 p.m.

Prior to the ticket release, people can click “On Sale Soon” queue to “automatically be assigned a random place in line alongside everyone else who arrives prior to the public on sale.”

“You will have an opportunity to purchase tickets subject to availability and based on your randomly selected place in line,” the ticket site notes.

The premium ticket link currently takes users to a page showing the Toyota Center and a price range of $109 to $1,500, but selections cannot be made until the page is activated.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.