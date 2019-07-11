Here are travel precautions to know about if you are traveling to or through New Orleans

HOUSTON - With Tropical Storm Barry expected to hit Louisiana as a hurricane, some travel companies are rearranging for those planning to hit the Big Easy this weekend.

If you planned a trip to New Orleans for the weekend or it is your layover destination for a flight or cruise, here is some updated travel information and precautions being enforced.

American Airlines

According to Business Insider, passengers flying to, from or connecting through New Orleans between July 11 and 14 are eligible for travel waivers. The waiver is applicable for anyone rescheduling their flight between July 11 and 18 between the same cities and in the same cabin.

Carnival Cruise Line

According to CruiseFever, passengers embarking on the Carnival Valor will be returning to Mobile, Alabama, instead of New Orleans. Carnival will offer complimentary bus transportation between the two ports.

Delta

Those flying to, from or connecting through New Orleans from July 12-14 must reissue their tickets and rebook travel no later than July 17.

JetBlue

According to Business Insider, passengers flying to, from or connecting through New Orleans between July 11 and July 13 are eligible for travel waivers. The waiver is applicable for anyone rescheduling their flight from July 11-20 between the same cities and in the same cabin. If the flight is ultimately canceled, passengers can opt for a full refund.

Southwest

According to Business Insider, passengers flying to, from or connecting through New Orleans between July 9 and July 14 are eligible for travel waivers. The waiver is applicable for anyone rescheduling their flight within 14 days between the same cities and cabin.

Spirit Airlines

Passengers flying to, from or connecting through Houston and New Orleans from July 11-14 can have a modification charge and fare difference waived through July 19. After July 19, the modification charge is waived, but a fare difference may apply.

United Airlines

According to Business Insider, passengers flying to, from or connecting through New Orleans from July 11-14 are eligible for travel waivers. The waiver is applicable for anyone rescheduling their flight from July 11-21 between the same cities and cabin. Passengers can also reschedule travel for after July 21 or change the destination or departure city. The change fee will be waived, but passengers may have to pay the difference between the original and new fare. The new travel date must be within one year from the original travel date intended.



