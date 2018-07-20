Trash truck loses load on Southwest Freeway feeder near Beechnut

HOUSTON - A trash truck lost its load Friday on the Southwest Freeway feeder road near Beechnut Street.

The incident was reported at 6:33 a.m. on the northbound side of the feeder road.

Video from Sky 2 showed two lanes of the feeder road were blocked. Crews had cleaned up most of the spilled garbage by 8 a.m. They were using pressure-washers to clean off sidewalks and the road.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.