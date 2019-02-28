Trash piles up for weeks near Alief park, neighbors say

HOUSTON - It's an unpleasant sight, and for many in the Alief neighborhood, a major eyesore.

Kat Nguyen, who has lived in the neighborhood near Bellaire Boulevard and Cook Road for over a decade, says what started as a small pile of trash some weeks ago has since grown into an all-out dumping site.

Nguyen, a concerned neighbor, explained: "I really don't like it, makes the property look bad. The value of the property and all that."

A closer look at the pile and there's plenty you'll find now occupying the curbside.

From a collection of couches strewn about, to multiple mattresses and even several tires... this roadside nuisance is also proving to be a roadblock.

Clement Ikhien, another neighbor worried about trash pile, said: "It changes. It changes. Sometimes it might go away then more comes. It's just always in the way."

Ikhien said he now has to reroute his walk after school each day, already falling victim to the hazardous condition this pile is creating.

"As a matter of fact I kind of stepped on some glass earlier. It's annoying to always have to watch where you step," said Ikhien.

Neighbors say although the trash has been picked up in the past, this latest pile hasn't gone anywhere and, if anything, only keeps growing.

They'd like it picked up -- and for good.

"People are dumping trash here. I don't know what makes them think they can throw trash in here. I really don't know," said Nguyen.

KPRC 2 reached out to public works for the city of Houston for a comment about the story and we were told the solid waste department and HPD handle claims of illegal dumping.

We're still waiting to hear back from the city on when, or if, trash at the site will be picked up.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.