Train hauling giant turbine blades jumps tracks in east Harris County

HOUSTON - A train derailment was reported Monday in east Harris County.

The incident was reported about 1:20 p.m. off Industrial Road near 100 Street.

Harris County deputies said in a tweet that the train, which was hauling what appeared to be wind turbine blades, failed to make a turn and some box cars jumped the tracks.

Video from SKY2 showed one of the blades came off of the train and crashed through a fence. That same blade appeared to be touching a nearby power pole as well.

Deputies said there were no reports of injuries.

The incident is not affecting traffic, deputies said.

