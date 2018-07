OAK RIDGE NORTH, Texas - A person was killed Friday when they were hit by a train in Montgomery County.

The crash was reported about 9:30 a.m. near Alana Lane and Hanna Road.

Montgomery County deputies said they could only describe the victim as male.

Deputies said the crossings at Robinson and Cox roads were closed while the investigation was completed.

Roads reopened about 1:30 p.m., deputies said.

