Train derailment near Sugar Land closes several railroad crossings

SUGAR LAND, Texas - A train derailment near Sugar Land on Monday resulted in the closure of several railroad crossings.

The derailment happened just west of the city, but it has caused the crossing arms at several intersections to remain down, according to city government spokesman Doug Adolph. He said there is also damage to several railroad crossings.

As a result, all crossings from Main Street to Easton Avenue are blocked, Adolph said. One of those crossings is at the heavily-traveled intersection of State Highway 6 and Alternate U.S. Highway 90.

Adolph said Union Pacific officials expect the crossings to be closed for an extended period of time while they remove the derailed cars and make repairs.

