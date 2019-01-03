Traffic nightmare: I-45 to be closed in The Woodlands next weekend

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - I-45 will be closed in The Woodlands from Jan. 11 through Jan. 14.

All northbound main lanes will be closed at the Rayford/Sawdust exit while crews work to replace a bridge deck.

Drivers will be forced to take the Rayford/Sawdust exit and will be able to re-enter the freeway at the next entrance ramp just north of Rayford/Sawdust.

The interstate will be closed from 9 p.m. that Friday through 5 a.m. that Monday.

Officials are advising drivers to avoid the area if possible.

