Trae tha Truth looking to help those stranded in high water across Houston area

HOUSTON - Houston rapper and philanthropist Trae tha Truth and his team, Relief Gang, are making efforts to help stranded individuals across the Houston area who are stuck in high water.

Trae tha Truth has always been heavily active in the Houston community such as teaming up with Houston native Beyonce by helping those in need during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. The Relief Gang has supplied more than $500,000 worth of supplies to the people of southeast Texas, according to the organization's website.

