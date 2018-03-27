Tractor-trailer overturns on ramp from Eastex Freeway to North Loop

HOUSTON - A tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday on the ramp from northbound Eastex Freeway to westbound North Loop.

The crash was reported at 8:36 a.m.

Video from a Houston Transtar camera showed that the entire ramp appeared to be blocked.

Video from Sky2 showed that some sort of liquid had spilled onto the ramp from the front of the truck.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

