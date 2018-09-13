Tractor-trailer fire blocks several lanes of 610 North Loop

HOUSTON - A tractor-trailer caught fire Thursday, blocking several lanes of the Interstate 610 North Loop.

The fire was reported just after midnight on the eastbound side of the freeway at Lockwood Drive.

Firefighters said the driver pulled over because he noticed a small fire under the trailer. He tried to put it out with an extinguisher, but the fire spread to the rig, firefighters said.

The cargo of baked goods bound for grocery stores was destroyed.

Firefighters said the driver, who was traveling from San Juan, Texas, to Knoxville, Tennessee, was not injured.

Only one eastbound lane was open while crews work to clear the scene.

