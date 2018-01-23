Tractor-trailer falls from US 59 overpass onto I-10 near downtown Houston

HOUSTON - A tractor-trailer on Tuesday fell from a freeway overpass near downtown Houston onto the interstate below, police said.

The crash was reported at 3:36 p.m. at U.S. 59 Eastex Freeway and Interstate 10 East Freeway.

Houston police tweeted that the 18-wheeler fell from the U.S. 59 bridge onto I-10 below.

Police said drivers should expect major delays in the area.

This story is developing.

