Tractor on freeway causing major delays for morning commute

HOUSTON - A lost load is causing major delays for Thursday morning commuters on the IH-10 East Freeway.

According to Houston police, a tractor came off a trailer around 6:40 a.m. while on the East Freeway going westbound at Waco Street.

The tractor landed in the two center lanes, which are now being blocked off by the fire department and local authorities.

Video shows that the bridge has been damaged by the accident, and that crews are working to clear the scene.

Traffic is backed up in the area, and only one right lane is getting by.



