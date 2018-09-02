Tracking the tropics: Potential storm to impact Gulf next week

HOUSTON - We’re monitoring a cluster of thunderstorms in the southern Caribbean that has a 50 percent of tropical development over the next five days.

Here’s a breakdown of our analysis:

WHAT WE KNOW:

- An enhanced area of thunderstorm activity in the Southern Caribbean has a potential to develop into some form of a tropical system by Labor Day.

- Current weather model updates show the system moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week.

- Regardless of eventual development, lack of development or final location, it will increase rain chances for much of the Gulf Coast states from Florida to Texas.

- The cluster is moving into favorable very warm Gulf waters that will be conducive to tropical development

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

- It's uncertain whether the cluster of thunderstorms will eventually form into a tropical system, let alone the strength of that system.

- It's exact path once it heads into the Gulf by mid-week next week is unknown.

- Impacts more than elevated rain chances (winds, high surf, even storm surge if there is any) has to wait until the storm is formed and in the Gulf.

- How wind shear (which hinders tropical development) will hamper the development of any tropical system going forward

The bottom line is it is way too early to determine if this is a storm that we need to worry about, or if it will simply be an increased rainmaker for southeast Texas through the end of next week.

Regardless, now is the time to prepare your hurricane plan with your family.

Also, make sure to check back with us on our website, and, of course, real-time updates on our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages as well.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.