Tracking Imelda: Everything you need to know

Tropical Depression Imelda continues slowly moving north across Southeast Texas. The result has been torrential rain for some places, while others have picked up less than an inch.
Here are the things you need to know about the storm and how it could impact you.
Flash flood warnings issued
Flash flood warnings were issued for a few counties Wednesday morning as rainfall rates as high as 5 inches per hour were reported.
Closings and delays
Some schools, colleges, businesses and offices have closed or delayed classes and services Wednesday because of the storm.
High water
High water is being reported on roads across the Houston region because of the heavy rain. Here's a look at the spots you should avoid.
Travel waivers
Some airlines are offering waivers for travelers in the Houston area because of the weather.
What's happening in our area as Imelda moves through
We've got reporters scattered across Southeast Texas. Here's a look at what they've seen as Imelda moves through.
