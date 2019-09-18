Tracking Imelda: Everything you need to know

KPRC2

Tropical Depression Imelda continues slowly moving north across Southeast Texas. The result has been torrential rain for some places, while others have picked up less than an inch.

Here are the things you need to know about the storm and how it could impact you.

Flash flood warnings issued

Flash flood warnings were issued for a few counties Wednesday morning as rainfall rates as high as 5 inches per hour were reported.

Read more

Closings and delays

KPRC2

Some schools, colleges, businesses and offices have closed or delayed classes and services Wednesday because of the storm.

Read more

High water

Associated Press

High water is being reported on roads across the Houston region because of the heavy rain. Here's a look at the spots you should avoid.

Read more

Travel waivers

Getty Images

Some airlines are offering waivers for travelers in the Houston area because of the weather.

Read more

What's happening in our area as Imelda moves through

KPRC Multiple cars have stalled out due to high water near Hobby Airport.

We've got reporters scattered across Southeast Texas. Here's a look at what they've seen as Imelda moves through.

Read more

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.