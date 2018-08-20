Tow truck drivers attacked while attempting to haul away vehicle

HOUSTON - Two people are in custody and another person is hurt after an attack on Houston tow truck drivers, according to authorities.

The two tow truck drivers were impounding a vehicle at an apartment complex on Elrod Street and Winkler Drive, in southeast Houston, when authorities said a group of people began beating on the tow truck after seeing the drivers attempting to take a vehicle.

The drivers dropped the vehicle and left the scene. One person smashed the tow truck's back window with a crowbar, according to officials. Neither driver was hurt.

