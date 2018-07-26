Tow truck driver helps capture hit-and-run suspect in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON - A woman was seriously injured Thursday after she was hit by a car in northwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was driving a gray Toyota Camry in the 1700 block of FM 1960 when she hit a woman crossing the road and kept driving.

A tow truck driver saw the incident, followed the driver and gave deputies her location, investigators said.

VIDEO: Woman flown to hospital after hit-and-run crash on FM-1960

Harris County and Cypress Creek deputies found the woman and took her into custody.

Investigators said one of the driver’s family members arrived at the scene as she was being arrested.

She did not show signs of intoxication, deputies said.

The victim was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital and taken into surgery. She is listed in critical condition.

Deputies said the victim was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver faces charges of failure to stop and render aid, deputies said.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.