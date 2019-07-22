Tow truck driver accused of shooting carpool driver in face appears in court

HOUSTON - The tow truck driver who is accused of shooting a carpool driver in the face last week appeared in court Monday.

Charles Garza, 35, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with Friday’s shooting in the parking lot of a Walgreens at the corner of FM 529 and Queenston Boulevard.

Garza appeared in court Monday morning after his arrest Sunday. He was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond.

At Monday’s hearing, the judge opted not to increase Garza’s bond, but ordered him to be supervised, undergo random drug and alcohol testing and stay away from the victim.

Investigators said the victim was dropping off some people at the Walgreens when Garza pulled up behind him, got out of his truck, began yelling at him and then shot him.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the attack.

