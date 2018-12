HOUSTON - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that damaged a tortilleria in southeast Houston.

The Houston Fire Department said flames started spreading around 6 a.m. at Ruiz Tortilleria at Cesar Chavez Boulevard and Canal Street.

Fire District Chief Theodore Rocha said the fire appears to have started in the kitchen when workers started up the skillet.

One firefighter was injured in the leg.

