Topgolf may have competition; indoor golf simulator business opening in Katy in September

iStock/sculpies

KATY, Texas - For those who are looking to golf like the pros, they now have a chance to experience the game inside an indoor golf course.

The State of Golf will open its doors in September

The founders, Michael Downing and Dylan Davies, said their love of golf inspired them to create an indoor golf course and bar.

Golfers can play the same PGA courses as the pros with the simulation. There will be 18 holes on the same course as your favorite PGA Tour players at any time.

You can golf for $35 an hour from Sunday to Thursday and $45 an hour Friday and Saturday.

