Top 5 biggest stories of the year in Houston

HOUSTON - Saying that 2017 was a big year for Houston would be the understatement of the year -- literally.

Houston has experienced incredible highs and lows, galvanizing the area, as storms have swept through, major sports events have rocked the city, and an altercation caught on camera has resulted in a man’s death.

Here’s a look back at some of the stories that defined the year 2017 in Houston. What will you remember most about this year? Let us know in the comments.

Super Bowl LI in Houston

KPRC 2 was there for the preparations, the game and the cleanup surrounding the big game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons. The Super Bowl ended with a dramatic overtime flourish, with the Patriots clinching the win, 34-28, in the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Houston was praised for its security and handling of the event, as well for its friendliness and energetic atmosphere.



Former Harris County Deputy Chauna Thompson, husband Terry Thompson and the death of John Hernandez

Former Harris County Deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry Thompson, were charged with murder in the death of John Hernandez in May.

Video of Hernandez being held in a chokehold went viral on social media.

View the timeline of events.

Hernandez, who was placed on life support following the confrontation, died three days later in the hospital.

Thompson was eventually terminated from her law enforcement position, but has appealed the ruling.



Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey swept into the Gulf at the end of August, flooding our area with a record-breaking 51 inches of rain.

Thousands of homes were flooded, leaving about 1 million people displaced. In our area, officials confirmed 48 deaths in four counties.

The storm is one of the worst the Houston area has ever seen, but the response from the community and the entire nation inspires us still. From those who pulled people from the water to those who helped with cleanup and, now, rebuilding, their efforts have not been forgotten or taken for granted. After all, as one man put it, “There’s more love than water” in this city.

For more on Hurricane Harvey, check out our Houston Strong: The Stories Behind Hurricane Harvey project, in which the survivors of the storm share their experiences.

Astros

Where do you begin with the Houston Astros? The World Series win in October was the culmination of a heart-stopping series that gave Houston the win it so badly needed after Hurricane Harvey – not to mention the years of championship drought for the franchise.

The World Series may just be a number of ballgames, but the wins meant so much to this city at this time in our history.

From Carlos Correa’s engagement after the game to the team’s victorious return to Houston and the packed parade downtown, winning the World Series is a highlight of 2017.

Snow 2017

Snow doesn’t usually fall in Houston, but it did in 2017.

The snow was a joyful moment for many as some built snowmen and others just marveled at the white stuff falling on the subtropical city.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.