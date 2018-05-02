These are the 10 most popular Mexican restaurants in Houston, ranked for Cinco de Mayo

HOUSTON - Planning your Cinco de Mayo celebration for the weekend just got a little easier! There is a new top 10 list out for the most popular Mexican restaurants in Houston.

The list was compiled by TripAdvisor. The company said it used its mobile location database to come up with the rankings, specifically check-ins by travelers and locals.

More Headlines

So if you're looking for a place to stuff yourself with fajitas, queso and margaritas for Cinco de Mayo this weekend, this list could help:

1. Pappasito’s Cantina (Memorial City)

2. El Tiempo Cantina (Washington)

3. Pappasito’s Cantina (NRG Stadium)

4. Hugo’s

5. Chuy’s

6. Lopez Mexican Restaurant

7. Ninfa’s on Navigation

8. La Mexicana Restaurant

9. Escalante’s

10. Chacho’s Mexican Restaurant

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.