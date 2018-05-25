Tomball HS senior rides big green tractor to school

HOUSTON - Country singer Jason Aldean would surely approve of one Tomball High School senior’s mode of transportation on his last full day of school: a big green tractor.

Dad Matt Schiel, a rancher, posted photos of his son, Tate Schiel, 18, posing beside the family’s “biggest and nicest” John Deere tractor Friday morning in the school parking lot.

Matt Schiel said he wrote an email to the school’s principal about the tractor coming to school Friday, but says he didn’t hear back – and noted that it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than permission.

“We didn’t get a lot of honks (this morning),” Matt Schiel said. “He might get some this afternoon. You know, whatever.”

Matt Schiel said he and his son rode to school Friday morning together. Son in front, dad following behind for safety. They also took the bucket off the front of the tractor for safety’s sake. Matt Schiel said every year kids who have farms drive tractors to school.

“Tate enjoys working and farming and ranching,” Matt Schiel said. “He also likes to have a good time.”

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.