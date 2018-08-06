Tomball council to vote on ordinance that will affect goats at local business

TOMBALL, Texas - Goats are an item on the agenda Monday night at the Tomball City Council meeting.

Hershey, Casper and Ramsay are resident kids at Nana's Main Street Cottage.

The owner, Dan Howes, said customers seemed to approve of the goats until someone placed a complaint with the city.

The pygmy goats are considered livestock under the current ordinance.

"People love them. They are cute little creatures," Howes said. "Their whole interest in life is food. We gotta follow the rules and I understand that."

The Tomball Community Development Department put together a new ordinance that would allow the animals to stay in the community. The ordinance would no longer consider the goats to be livestock.

The City Council will vote on the ordinance Monday night.

"We are hopeful," Howes said.

If the ordinance doesn’t get at least three votes, the goats will have to be relocated.

