Tom Brady? Social media responds to Stormy Daniels' 'View' alleged threat sketch

HOUSTON - Social media is seeing a resemblance between New England Patriots football star Tom Brady and the sketch adult film star Stormy Daniel released on “The View” Tuesday of the man she says threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

Artist Lois Gibson, of Houston, drew the composite sketch, released by Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Daniels contends the threat came weeks after she'd agreed in May 2011 to sell the story of her affair to a magazine for $15,000. The magazine backed out of the agreement after Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen threatened to sue, two former employees of the magazine told CBS' "60 Minutes." Daniels said she never received the money. The White House has denied the affair happened.

Daniels said she was in a parking lot preparing to go into a fitness class, and was pulling her infant daughter's car seat and diaper bag out of her vehicle.

"And a guy walked up on me and said to me, 'Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'" Daniels said. "And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, 'That's a beautiful little girl. It'd be a shame if something happened to her mom.' And then he was gone."

Asked if she took it as a direct threat, Daniels said: "Absolutely."

"I was rattled," she said on "60 Minutes" in March. "I remember going into the workout class. And my hands are shaking so much, I was afraid I was going to drop her."

Daniels didn't offer evidence that the approach she detailed had taken place. She said she never saw the man again.

"If I did, I would know it right away," she said. "100%. Even now, all these years later. If he walked in this door right now, I would instantly know."

Here are some of the social media reactions remarking on the perceived similarities between the sketch and the Patriots star quarterback:

Apparently the man who threatened Stormy Daniels has several Super Bowl rings and goes by the alias “Tom Brady”. pic.twitter.com/aNdfSrChDK — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) April 17, 2018

Like... don’t even try to tell me that’s not Tom Brady in Stormy’s sketch 😂 pic.twitter.com/3cqV0pu5AW — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 17, 2018

Others didn’t quite see the connection.

Another Twitter user saw similarities between the sketch and actor Willem Dafoe.

Another suggestion someone had: the love child of Brady and Willem Dafoe. Here’s what that looks like. pic.twitter.com/cBOsGuMvSi — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 17, 2018

While others drew a connection with Michael C. Hall, of “Dexter” fame.

And Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on “Game of Thrones.”

The social media antics aside, on “The View” Tuesday Daniels expressed fear and elaborated on why she initially didn't publicly discuss the alleged threat.

She told “The View,” "I didn't tell my husband at the time, I was embarrassed ... I didn't want him to think I was a bad mom or that I put my daughter in danger."

Stormy Daniels shares why she initially didn't speak out about being allegedly threatened: "I didn't tell my husband at the time, I was embarrassed ... I didn't want him to think I was a bad mom or that I put my daughter in danger." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/uMAqeMvxUR — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

Trump is suing for $20 million. Daniels’ lawyer said Trump will not see that money. “Never in a million years,” Avenatti said.

“I’d have to get 20 million first,” Daniels added.

Asked why she’s making public appearances, Daniels replied, “I’m tired of being threatened “I’m done. I’m done being bullied.”

Stormy Daniels, her attorney @MichaelAvenatti discuss attending a court hearing on FBI's raid of Michael Cohen home and offices, whether Daniels is benefiting from the scandal, and Trump's denial of knowing about a $130K payment to the adult film actress. https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/AxkaVO42QH — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels on those who question her credibility because of her career as an adult film star: "What I do for a living should not matter. What I do for a job doesn't impact my ability to know right from wrong, or my ability to tell the truth." https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/uNUv4CxEd5 — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2018

