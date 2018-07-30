Toddler's face sliced open after drone fail at park

BETTENDORF, Iowa - An Iowa toddler is recovering after being hit in the face by a drone.

One-year-old Atticus was playing at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf when a drone hit the swings he was on and smacked him in the face.

"You hear their drone swoop over to the swings," Cassandra Roberts, his mother, said. "It was a good sized drone and it had the four different propellors."

Roberts told police a group of four were flying the drone over the soccer field when it came down. She filed a police report after taking Atticus to the emergency room.

The Bettendorf Police Chief said flying a drone in a city park is against city code and the persons responsible could be issued a citation for breaking city code, but they understand it was an accident.

"It was an accident. It was an accident but I can understand because it should not have happened," Roberts said. "He's pretty tough, but not tough enough for a drone."

