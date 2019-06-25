Toddler struck by vehicle in learning center parking lot, police say

FULSHEAR, Texas - A toddler was transported to the Texas Medical Center with a possible broken bone and internal injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Monday in a learning center parking lot in Fulshear in Fort Bend County.

Fulshear police said right before 6 p.m., a mother was buckling the injured child's 4-year-old sibling into her vehicle at the Childrens Lighthouse Learning Center on FM 1463 near Fry Road.

Police said the 2-year-old boy ran into the path of another vehicle whose terribly distraught driver had just picked up her own child.

This is the latest in a string of car accidents involving children.

Thursday

On Thursday in another part of Fort Bend County, an 8-year-old girl was struck by a driver who fled the scene. The child died over the weekend and the driver was tracked down and admitted to the crime, according to investigators.

Friday

On Friday, a 14-year-old died after authorities said he rode his bicycle through a stop sign in Fort Bend County and was hit by a truck.

Saturday

On Saturday in north Harris County, a 9-year boy's foot was broken after he was struck by a passing car whose driver fled the scene.

Law enforcement officials across the Houston area are urging drivers and pedestrians to be more aware, especially this time of year.

"Everybody knows it's summer," Lt. Ryan Skelton, with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, said. "School's out. Kids are out, it's daylight longer. Slow down, especially in the neighborhoods."

Fulshear police said no charges will be filed in Monday's accident at the learning center.

