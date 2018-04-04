Parents located after toddler found near Dad's Club in Pearland, police say

PEARLAND, Texas - Pearland police said the parents of a 2-year-old found wandering alone were located Wednesday.

The girl was located around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Keithwood Drive in Pearland, near the Dad's Club, a sports and recreation facility, Pearland police said.

Though the girl's parents were located, the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4100.

