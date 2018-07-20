Toddler dies after being left inside day care van for 4 hours, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A toddler died Thursday after being left inside a day care van for hours, according to Harris County authorities.

Officials said the child was left inside a day care van in the 8000 block of Antoine Drive from about 3 p.m. until about 7 p.m.

When found, the child was unresponsive, authorities said.

An employee was being questioned, according to authorities.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable deputies and HPD are investigating a death after @Pct1Constable say a toddler was left in a hot daycare van behind the facility for hours. It’s located in the 8000 block of Antoine. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/MbdGg8qMaK — Taisha Walker (@KPRC2Taisha) July 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.