Toddler dies after being left inside day care van for 4 hours, officials say

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A toddler died Thursday after being left inside a day care van for hours, according to Harris County authorities.

Officials said the child was left inside a day care van in the 8000 block of Antoine Drive from about 3 p.m. until about 7 p.m.

When found, the child was unresponsive, authorities said.

An employee was being questioned, according to authorities.

