Today Show host Hoda Kotb talks about covering royal wedding

LONDON - Today Show co-host Hoda Kotb is in Windsor, England, covering the royal wedding.

KPRC's Sofia Ojeda caught up with her and got some insight to the royal wedding craze across America and in the little town of Windsor.

The interview took place on the Today Show set atop the roof of the McDonald Hotel.

That sits directly across the street from the Windsor Castle.

They chatted all things Harry and Meghan, from her dress to her dad and the huge crowds gathering for the big day.

"This castle is the backdrop for everything. I can picture them walking down these tiny streets in their carriage with all these people freaking out. People were sleeping on the street and planning it for months and months, it's insane, crazy, right?" Kotb said.

The rest of her interview will air on KPRC News Today Friday morning.

