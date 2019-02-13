Tire thieves targeting GMC, Chevy trucks, SUVs in west Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON - Tire thieves are targeting certain vehicles, such as GMCs, Chevy trucks and SUVs in west Harris County, Constable Ted Heap's deputies said.

A rash of tire thefts has been reported in several neighborhoods, like Meyerland, Aberdeen Green, Hearthstone and Copperfield.

Deputies said in each case, a team of thieves quickly stole tires and rims, leaving the vehicles on landscape blocks.

Heap has advised the following to avoid being a victim to these thieves:

• Park your car or truck in your garage.

• Install a car alarm that includes wheel sensors.

• When parking on the street, park as close as possible to the curb.

• When parking in a driveway, turn your steering wheel and tires fully to one side.

• Use wheel locks on each wheel, including your spare tire, as an additional deterrent.

• Add motion lights and/or security cameras around your parking area.

• Watch out for your neighbors and ask your neighbors to watch out for you and your property too.

Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Heap's office at 281-463-6666.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.