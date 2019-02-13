Tire thieves targeting GMC, Chevy trucks, SUVs in west Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON - Tire thieves are targeting certain vehicles, such as GMCs, Chevy trucks and SUVs in west Harris County, Constable Ted Heap's deputies said.
A rash of tire thefts has been reported in several neighborhoods, like Meyerland, Aberdeen Green, Hearthstone and Copperfield.
Deputies said in each case, a team of thieves quickly stole tires and rims, leaving the vehicles on landscape blocks.
Heap has advised the following to avoid being a victim to these thieves:
• Park your car or truck in your garage.
• Install a car alarm that includes wheel sensors.
• When parking on the street, park as close as possible to the curb.
• When parking in a driveway, turn your steering wheel and tires fully to one side.
• Use wheel locks on each wheel, including your spare tire, as an additional deterrent.
• Add motion lights and/or security cameras around your parking area.
• Watch out for your neighbors and ask your neighbors to watch out for you and your property too.
Anyone with information is asked to call Constable Heap's office at 281-463-6666.
