Tip leads to discovery of 3 bodies inside Pearland home, police say

PEARLAND, TEXAS - Police are investigating after three bodies were found in a Pearland home.
According to police, the discovery was made around 4:45 a.m. Thursday inside a house on Creek Run Drive near Castlewind Lane.
Officers said a tip came in around 10:30 p.m. that there had been a shooting inside the home, and when they went to investigate, police said they discovered the bodies.
Authorities said they executed a search warrant and are looking for anything inside the home pertaining to murder.
It is still unclear how the people died.
