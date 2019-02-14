Tip leads to discovery of 3 bodies inside Pearland home, police say

Police are investigating after three bodies were found in a Pearland home Feb. 14, 2019.

PEARLAND, TEXAS - Police are investigating after three bodies were found in a Pearland home.

According to police, the discovery was made around 4:45 a.m. Thursday inside a house on Creek Run Drive near Castlewind Lane.

Officers said a tip came in around 10:30 p.m. that there had been a shooting inside the home, and when they went to investigate, police said they discovered the bodies.

Authorities said they executed a search warrant and are looking for anything inside the home pertaining to murder.

It is still unclear how the people died.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.