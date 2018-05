SANTA FE, Texas - A gunman opened fire Friday at Santa Fe High School, and surrendered to authorities after a shootout that lasted about 25 minutes, according to officials.

In the span of a half-hour, ten people were killed and 13 others were injured.

The timeline below uses court records, information released by officials and reporting from KPRC2 and NBC News to show how the massacre unfolded.

