Time running out for many enrolled in Misdemeanor Marijuana Diversion Program

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County District Attorney's Office has issued a warning to those who have failed to complete a class required to avoid being charged with a crime over small amounts of marijuana: Your time is running out.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said that, while she knows Hurricane Harvey disrupted countless lives, it's time to make things right, adding that those who are enrolled in the Misdemeanor Marijuana Diversion Program have until March 1 to complete the program or warrants will be filed for their arrests, making them subject to prosecution.

“There comes a time when everyone must be held accountable,” Ogg said. “That time is now, as the Houston region has largely recovered from a storm of historic proportions.”

The program, which was launched by Ogg in March 2017, allows participants 90 days to complete a four-hour class taught by the Harris County Probation Department.

The District Attorney's Office said the program has drawn 3,209 participants since its launch.

In the 10 years prior to the program, Ogg said an average of 10,000 people each year were charged for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

“This exposed them to a criminal record, limiting their job, housing and educational opportunities,” Ogg said. “Our community is safer when we keep people in the workforce. People have an opportunity to complete this class and get on with their lives."

The program saves the county about $27 million each year, Ogg said, allowing the money to be redirected toward fighting violent crimes and other offenses.

The District Attorney's Office said that while 816 people have already failed to complete the class on time, there are still 978 people pending completion, and they're still within their 90-day period to do so.

Anyone who would like to take the class can register by clicking here.

