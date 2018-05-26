Timberlake, Watt bromance continues: JT pulls JJ on stage during concert

HOUSTON - Houston Texans' JJ Watt and star Justin Timberlake seem to be two peas in a pod these days.

So much so, Timberlake brought Watt up on stage for his concert Friday night at the Toyota Center.

WATCH: Justin Timberlake pulls JJ Watt up on stage at Friday's concert

The two were seen hanging out together on the sidelines of the Houston Rockets game Thursday night, along with Watt's girlfriend Kealia Ohai.

.@JJWatt bro, you could really use a trip to the gym. Congrats to the 🚀!!! https://t.co/7v3e1XqgpX pic.twitter.com/QBAgasoau0 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 25, 2018

During his time in Houston, Timberlake paid tribute to the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting and visited those still in the hospital from the incident.

WATCH: Justin Timberlake visits Santa Fe High School shooting victims at hospital

Cheers to good times with great friends and the beautiful city of Houston. @jtimberlake pic.twitter.com/93a6j6cL70 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 26, 2018

