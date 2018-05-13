Three moms give birth to sets of triplets at New York hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Three moms in Western New York all welcomed triplets into the world last month. They all gave birth at Sisters Hospital, all within a couple of weeks of each other.

The babies -- two girls and a boy, a set of girls, and a set of boys -- were among the first babies moved into the hospital's new NICU.

Kara Zimdahl and her husband are parents to the three boys: Christian, Kevin, and Connor. The latter two are identical twins. They also have a little girl who's almost 3 years old.

Sarah Burow and her husband are first-time parents to Dylan and sisters Ryan and Riley.

Courtney and Sandeep Naroo welcomed triplet girls Morgan, Arya, and Reagan. They also have a 3-year-old son.

