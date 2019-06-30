Thousands without power on Bolivar Peninsula

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas - Thousands of people on Bolivar Peninsula are without power Sunday after a strong storm blew through the area Saturday.

Officials at Entergy, the electricity provider for the area, said crews are working as quickly as possible to restore electric service.

The company’s website listed the estimated time of restoration as 8 p.m., but officials said they hope to have the majority of customers up and running sooner than that.

You can check Entergy’s outage map for real-time information at eterviewoutage.com.

