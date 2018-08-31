Thousands wait in long lines to pay respects to Sen. John McCain at Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON - Thousands waited in long lines along First Street Northeast outside the visitor's center at the United States Capitol.

Some waited more than two hours to pay their respects to Sen. John McCain. After waiting in line, they filed through the Rotunda, where the late Arizona senator's body was lying in state.

Among those in line, several people from the Houston area.

"I really admired him and I wish we had more of him nowadays, people who are willing to cross party lines and work with each other. I think he was a true hero," said Cypress resident Catherine Bhalla.

She and her husband Roger made the trip to D.C. for the University of Texas football game against the University of Maryland in nearby College Park.

But they took to the time to pay their respects to "The Maverick."

"He was a heck of an American, he always stuck to his values. He was someone who crossed party lines. Something we could really use more of these days," said Roger Bhalla. "It harkens back to a better time in the country. I really appreciated what he did for the country and he stood by what he believed in until the very end."

The visitation lasts until 8 p.m. Those in line by then will be allowed inside the Rotunda.

McCain will be remembered at a ceremony at the National Cathedral on Saturday morning, followed by a private ceremony and burial at the U.S. Navy Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

