Thousands take advantage of free swim safety event across Houston area

HOUSTON - With the sounds of summer in full swing, this weekend was all about water safety at several YMCAs across the Houston area.

"It's really a chance for families to come out with their kids and teach them basic water safety skills," said Candi Revere, the association senior director of aquatics.

More than 3,700 kids and their families attended the free event at 24 different YMCA locations.

Ajoke Onowighose, a parent taking part in the event, said, "I know them coming over here, they're going to teach them the basics and safety rules of how to be in the pool and safe."

The event was the result of a partnership between KPRC, the YMCA, Shipley Do-Nuts and Splashway Water Park to ensure our community stays safe this swim season.

"It all starts at home. Parents should encourage water safety at home and encourage your children to take part in swim lessons," said Laura Blahuta, the general manager of Splashway Waterpark.

Organizers say it's never really too early to start your little ones with swim lessons and the sooner the better.

"Really it's a lifelong skill that could potentially save their life. Every child should have the ability to learn how to swim and be safe around the water," Revere said.

