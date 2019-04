HOUSTON - Nearly 130,000 residents in the Houston area were without power Sunday as severe weather swept through the area.

According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, 128,953 customers were without power.

Downed live power lines shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 59 and Polk. CenterPoint and the Texas Department of Transportation responded to the scene.

Power lines down across the Eastex freeway in downtown https://t.co/aUjglyuMc4 — Gil Gredinger (@photog72) April 7, 2019

