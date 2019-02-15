Thousands of gymnasts flock to Houston for 2nd annual Biles International Invitational

HOUSTON - Thousands of gymnasts from across the world are in the Greater Houston area Thursday.

The big-name gymnast playing host for the event is none other than Spring's own Simone Biles.

Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, is hosting her second annual Biles International Invitational.

More than 1,900 gymnasts from across the world are expected to compete at this weekend's event. Some are looking to qualify for elite international status.

