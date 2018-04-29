Thousands of athletes compete in 2018 Ironman race in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Two people have earned automatic bids to this year's Ironman World Championship after claiming titles at Saturday's 2018 Memorial Herman Ironman North American Championship Texas triathlon.

Organizers said Matt Hanson (USA) finished with a time of 07:39:25 and Melissa Hauschildt (AUS) claimed the women's title with a time of 08:31:05.

They both received automatic bids to the 2018 Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, organizers said.

The event drew more than 2,500 athletes representing 50 states and 53 countries to the race's starting line, organizers said. Competitors ranged in age from 18 to 78 years old.

Organizers said the local triathlon led athletes along a 2.4-mile swim, 110-mile bike and 26.2-mile run throughout The Woodlands and its surrounding areas.

The 2018 Ironman World Championship is set to take place Oct. 18, organizers said.

Click here for full results of Saturday's local triathlon, and click here for more information about the event.

