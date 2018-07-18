Those who knew victims in deadly crime spree remember their spirit

HOUSTON - Flowers mark the entrance of a locked door at the Mattress Firm near Willowbrook Mall. For many, the sense of loss is still raw.

“There is a different feeling in the air, its kind of sad around here right now,’ said Robert Guzman. Guzman works in the area and said that part of his days used to include periodically speaking with his friend, Allie Barrow, who worked at the Mattress Firm.

He said news of her death has been tough to handle. “She added a smile to the place, it's been difficult," he said.

Barrow's body was discovered in the store over the weekend. The medical examiner's report said she suffered a gunshot wound. Police said Barrow's death may be linked to an aggravated assault, attempted murder, and two other murders.

Many friends, co-workers and family members of the victims are now dealing with the days ahead without their loved ones.

Paola lost her stepfather, Edward Magana, one of the victims in the alleged crime spree who was found shot to death at a Houston Mattress One.

“He was a great guy, a great father and husband and worker," Paola said.

Maganas’ former co-workers and friends have also shared memories on the families' GoFundMe page.

In Cypress, a memorial grows outside of another victim's home. It was there that Pamela Johnson's older brother told KPRC that he will miss his sister and that she was a good person.

Flowers & this locked door stand as a painful reminder for many who are grieving their loved ones tonight. How 3 victims in a deadly crime spree are being remembered by their friends and family. @KPRC2 at 5 pic.twitter.com/HrAIGYlnJv — Brittany Jeffers (@KPRC2BrittanyJ) July 18, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.